Watch Live: Biden to speak on the economy in visit to Ohio as Republicans push latest infrastructure offer

President Biden is traveling to Cleveland on Thursday to deliver an address on the state of the economy, as efforts in Congress to reach a bipartisan deal on an infrastructure package reach an inflection point.

He'll tour Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland before making his economic speech. The president's stop is the latest in his nationwide pitch to the American people for passage of his jobs and infrastructure plans.

A White House official said that in his speech, Mr. Biden will "make a clear case that his economic plan is working" and underscore the need to "rebuild our economy and capitalize on the momentum of the last four months and breathe new life into the middle class." The president is also expected to make a push for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and strengthening unions.

Cuyahoga Community College was the location of the last rally Mr. Biden was scheduled to hold during the 2020 presidential campaign before the coronavirus pandemic forced candidates off the campaign trail.

Mr. Biden in March put forth a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, but has since been engaged in negotiations with a group of Republican senators to reach consensus on a deal that would garner bipartisan support. The group, led by Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, on Thursday unveiled their latest counteroffer to Mr. Biden's proposal, which calls for $928 billion to go toward hardening the nation's physical infrastructure.

The plan includes $506 billion for roads, bridges and "major projects," which includes $4 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, $800 million for "reconnecting communities" and $14 billion for resilience, according to an outline from Capito's office.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Mr. Biden spoke with Capito about her plan and is expected to receive more details later Thursday.

"At first review, we note several constructive additions to the group's previous proposals, including on roads, bridges and rail," Psaki said in a statement. "At the same time, we remain concerned that their plan still provides no substantial new funds for critical job-creating needs, such as fixing our veterans' hospitals, building modern rail systems, repairing our transit systems, removing dangerous lead pipes, and powering America's leadership in a job-creating clean energy economy, among other things."

She said the White House is also concerned the proposed means of playing for the package "remains unclear."

"We are worried that major cuts in COVID relief funds could imperil pending aid to small businesses, restaurants and rural hospitals using this money to get back on their feet after the crush of the pandemic," she said.

Mr. Biden says he wants an infrastructure package with bipartisan backing, but Republicans have taken issue with the size of his plan and scope, arguing it expands the traditional definition of infrastructure. In addition to his infrastructure package, Mr. Biden has also put forth a $1.8 trillion plan focused on what the White House calls "human" infrastructure, which addresses health care, child care and education.

The president has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% to pay for his infrastructure plan, but Republicans oppose that mechanism because it would roll back the changes to the corporate tax rate included in the 2017 tax reform package signed by former President Trump.

