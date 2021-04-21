Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccines

Washington — President Biden on Wednesday is poised to deliver remarks on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinations, with all adults in the United States now eligible to receive their shots.

Mr. Biden's address comes as the nation nears his raised goal of 200 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days in office. States on Monday expanded eligibility for the shots to all American adults, meeting another deadline set by Mr. Biden as part of his campaign to boost vaccinations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 213 million doses have been administered, and over half of all U.S. adults have received at least one of their shots. One in three adults were now fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The Biden administration has rolled out a host of initiatives designed to boost access to the COVID-19 vaccines and accelerate the pace of administering them, partnering with retail pharmacies and community health centers to ensure they are equitably distributed.

But some states, like Michigan, have experienced a recent spike in infections, leaving federal health officials to remind members of the public to remain vigilant in following mitigation measures to combat the spread of the virus. Despite those warnings and with vaccination rates rising, at least a dozen states have rolled back their mask mandates, while others are easing capacity restrictions on indoor establishments.

While the nation is approaching 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines administered in Mr. Biden's first 100 days, the vaccine program has not been without issues. The Food and Drug Administration and the CDC last week recommended a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine after six women who received the shot developed a rare blood-clot disorder.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mr. Biden's chief medical adviser, said Sunday on "Face the Nation" that a decision on resuming Johnson & Johnson's vaccine should be made by the end of the week and suggested the vaccine could come back online with restrictions over who can receive it.