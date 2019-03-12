Biden speaks to firefighters amid rumored 2020 run -- live stream

Former Vice President Joe Biden is addressing the International Association of Fire Fighters meeting Tuesday as he weighs whether he'll be joining the jam-packed 2020 Democratic presidential primary field. Biden is reportedly very close to making a final decision, and new polling revealed that the former VP now leads among 2020 Democratic candidates in Iowa without even making his campaign official.

According to multiple people familiar with his planning, a formal kickoff for Biden's run is expected by mid-April.

Biden's comments to the firefighters come a day after his former colleague Delaware Sen. Chris Coons told "CBS This Morning" that he was "confident" and "optimistic" that Biden would be running. He said Biden's approach would counter President Trump's pattern of exploiting "divisions in our country."

"Joe Biden is someone who sees the differences in our country and inspires us, reminds us of the ways in which we have overcome them in the past and will lift us up," Coons said.