GOP Rep. Jody Hice subpoenaed in Georgia prosecutor's Trump investigation

Republican Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia has been subpoenaed to appear before a special grand jury in his state investigating former President Donald Trump's behavior after losing the 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued the subpoena on June 29, and Hice revealed its existence in a filing in state court on Monday, informing a judge that he is challenging the order in federal court. In his federal filing, Hice argued that his "inquiries into alleged irregularities" in the 2020 presidential election fell within his authority as a member of Congress.

The subpoena had requested Hice's appearance before the special grand jury on Tuesday. The special grand jury was impaneled in May following more than a year of investigation by Willis' office.

Hice challenged Georgia Republican Brad Raffensperger in the primary for secretary of state this year, but was defeated. Hice was endorsed by Trump, whose Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Raffensperger is a focal point of the investigation. Trump told Raffensperger on the call, "I just want to find 11,780 votes." Trump lost the state to President Biden by that margin — an outcome that was affirmed by several recounts.

Raffensperger and several other top Georgia Republicans have already appeared before the special grand jury. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to provide recorded video testimony on July 25.

Hice is the second member of Congress to challenge a special grand jury subpoena in federal court. On July 13, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham challenged a subpoena he received earlier this month. A hearing in that matter is scheduled for Wednesday.

A representative for Willis did not reply to a request for comment.

Others subpoenaed in the investigation included former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and campaign attorneys Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.