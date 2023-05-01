Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia host, found dead at age 46

MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died at the age of 46, according to a message from his family and a statement from the broadcaster of the show. Zonfrillo, a Scottish-Australian father of four who was a judge on the popular TV cooking competition, was found dead by police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away," his family said in a statement on social media.

Jock Zonfrillo attends the Good Food Guide Awards at Crown Palladium on October 8, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage via Getty

"For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

No cause of death was given but Victoria state police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Police said they were preparing a report for the coroner.

MasterChef Australia broadcaster Network 10 and production house Endemol Shine Australia said they were "deeply shocked" at his sudden death.

"Talented and with plenty of grit", Zonfrillo — born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother — was heavily influenced by his parents' cultures, they said. "Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

MasterChef will not be airing this week following Zonfrillo's death, the broadcaster said.

Scottish-born Australian rock star Jimmy Barnes said on social media he had lost a "dear friend."

"Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family," Barnes wrote.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver also reacted on social media, calling Zonfrillo's death a "total shock."

I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. We had the best time working together for this... Posted by Jamie Oliver on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Chef Gordon Ramsey also took to social media to send his condolences.

"Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing," he wrote. "I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time."