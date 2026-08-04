Jocelyn Benson wins Michigan Democratic gubernatorial primary, CBS News projects

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is projected to be the winner of Tuesday's Democratic gubernatorial primary race, according to CBS News.

As of 9 p.m., unofficial results show that Benson was winning with 211,877 votes over Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson's 38,439 votes. At that time, 17% of the votes had been counted.

Benson would go head-to-head against the winner of the Republican primary — Congressman John James and businessman Perry Johnson.

Democratic Governors Association Chair Andy Beshear released the following statement:

"Congratulations to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on becoming the Democratic nominee for governor in Michigan. Jocelyn understands the challenges families are facing, and she has been a fearless public servant who fixes broken systems and improves the lives of Michiganders. "As Secretary of State, she kept her promises and transformed one of Michigan's largest departments into one that saved people time, increased transparency, and defended our democracy against relentless attacks. As governor, Jocelyn will tackle corruption, lower the costs of health care, housing, and energy, and always stand up to Donald Trump when he threatens Michigan families and their freedoms. "She's already earned the trust of Michiganders by winning statewide twice, and the DGA will be all-in to make sure she wins this high-stakes race so she can keep standing up for the people of Michigan."

Democratic National Convention Chair Ken Martin released the following statement:

"Congratulations to Jocelyn Benson on earning the Democratic nomination to be the next governor of Michigan. As Michigan's Secretary of State, Jocelyn has dedicated her career to serving the people of Michigan, protecting the right to vote, and delivering results for families across the state. Her record of leadership has earned the trust of Michigan voters, and Democrats are united behind her as we work together to lower prices, protect healthcare, and build on our progress in order to keep Michigan moving forward."

The candidates

Benson was elected in 2018 and oversees the state's election processes and the motor vehicle department. She cited her achievements in that role, including decreasing wait times for in-person appointments and installing self-service motor vehicle stations across the state.

Benson's campaign promises include bringing accountability and transparency to state government, and working on behalf of the state's families with a "progressive vision for Michigan's future."

She has been critical of President Trump, who has repeatedly made claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Benson has also faced lawsuits in recent months ahead of the election. In January 2026, four Black employees sued the Michigan Secretary of State, alleging racial discrimination in the workplace.

In May 2025, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Benson violated state law by hosting a campaign press conference in a state building's lobby. At the time, Benson said she didn't want people outside in the cold.

Swanson was elected sheriff of Michigan's fifth-largest county in 2020. His announcement that he would run for governor marked his full leap into politics after gaining national attention for marching with protesters following the death of George Floyd and speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

At the protest in Flint, Swanson removed his riot gear and marched alongside demonstrators.

Swanson attended Mott Community College in Flint and the University of Michigan, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in public administration, according to his website.

Key issues

The key issues highlighted in Benson's campaign include housing and affordability, healthcare, childcare, energy costs, and the development of renewable energy infrastructure. Benson also focuses on data centers, which have drawn attention in Southeast Michigan amid protests by several residents.

While Benson is not opposed to data centers coming to Michigan, she argues that they should bring jobs and low energy costs for residents, according to her website. She also pushed for public hearings on data centers to allow residents to express their concerns.

Swanson focuses on a cannabis protection plan, a pet protection plan and expanding the I.G.N.I.T.E. program in jails, according to his campaign website. The program, which he launched in Genesee County in 2020, aims to reduce reincarcerations through educational training. Swanson also pushes for funding to support school infrastructure such as bulletproof glass, metal detectors and single entry points to protect students and staff in the event of a school shooting.

Other issues that Swanson is prioritizing include reducing FOIA exemptions for government officials, economic growth and a seven-point education plan that consists of free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan students and addressing literacy.