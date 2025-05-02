Watch CBS News
Employers added 177,000 jobs in April, topping analyst forecasts

Employers across the U.S. added 177,000 jobs in April, a sign the labor market is still humming despite ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the Trump administration's trade policies.

The numbers

Job growth was stronger than expected in April. Payroll gains exceeded economist forecasts of 135,000 last month, according to financial data firm FactSet.

The nation's unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, on par with the forecast from analysts polled by FactSet.

— This is a breaking story and will be updated.


