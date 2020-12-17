Jobless claims rise as Congress debates stimulus aid

The number of Americans filing for jobless aid is again on the rise, as the economy strains going into the holiday season.

Some 885,000 people filed initial unemployment claims in the week ended December 12, the Labor Department said Thursday. That number, adjusted for seasonal variation, is an increase of 23,000 from the prior week. It's the second week in a row that claims have increased from the week before.

Another 455,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special federal program for the self-employed, gig workers and others who don't qualify for traditional unemployment benefits.

Congressional leaders are reportedly close to a deal that could extend unemployment benefits for laid-off workers. Without such a deal, benefits are set to expire later this month for 12 million jobless people.

