Some 198,000 people filed for jobless claims last week, a near-50-year low

Omicron expected to dampen economy
The ranks of U.S. workers filing for jobless aid remains near a half-century low amid a tight labor market that's spurring employers to keep hold of their workers. 

About 198,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. That compares with about 205,000 jobless claims in the previous week

The Labor Department's four-week moving average for newly unemployed people was 199,250, matching a low last seen in October 1969, the agency reported.  

Even though jobless claims have remained near a half-century low, there are concerns that the Omicron variant that is now sweeping across the nation could cause a bump in layoffs. A spike in COVID-19 cases has sparked some businesses to scale back operations, from airlines to restaurants, in recent days.

First published on December 30, 2021 / 8:42 AM

