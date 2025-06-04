Jessie J diagnosed with "early breast cancer," says she'll undergo surgery after London music festival

Jessie J was diagnosed with "early breast cancer," the U.K. pop singer said on social media on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old artist, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer before her latest single "No Secrets" was released in April. She said she will undergo surgery following her performance at Summertime Ball on June 15, an annual music festival in London.

"Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding onto the word 'early,'" she told her nearly 14 million followers on Instagram in a video.

Jessie J said she's sharing her diagnosis partly because she's "not processing it," since she has been consumed with work.

"Sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories," the singer said.

The video was met with a flurry of supportive comments, including from fellow British pop stars Rita Ora and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

"Your literally my favourite person and I'm praying for you you've got this. my mother had it and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough so I'm here for you. X," Ora wrote.

The Grammy-nominated signer is known for her powerful and unique vocal. Her greatest hits include "Price Tag," "Masterpiece," Do It Like a Dude," "Domino" and "Bang Bang," the 2014 collaboration with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Prior to "No Secrets," she had not release any new music since 2018.

Breast cancer is characterized by five major stages, from Stage 0 to Stage 4. While the singer didn't disclose further details about her diagnosis, an early stage of breast cancer is "highly treatable and survivable," according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.