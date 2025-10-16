Jeremy Allen White on how Bruce Springsteen gave him permission to become "The Boss"

Jeremy Allen White becomes "The Boss" in a new film, channeling Bruce Springsteen's raw vulnerability during one of the most introspective chapters of his life.

The Emmy Award-winning star of "The Bear" plays the lead role in "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," out Oct. 24. The biopic strips away the stadium rock legend to reveal a deeply human artist.

"I don't remember a time I didn't know the name Bruce Springsteen," White said.

White had no experience singing or playing guitar before taking on the role, but that didn't stop director Scott Cooper — or Bruce Springsteen himself — from believing in him.

After a call with Cooper, where White learned that Springsteen personally wanted him for the part, White said he felt an immediate sense of confidence. Knowing that Springsteen had seen his work and believed in his ability, he decided to take a leap of faith and fully commit to the transformation.

Preparing for the role meant months of intense training, from vocal work to learning guitar. White said he found unexpected confidence through the music itself.

"I sang his songs over and over and over again," he said.

Springsteen served as an important resource throughout the project. White said their conversations went beyond the film itself, touching on personal experiences and emotional challenges. During one discussion, Springsteen shared a story about a road trip and a moment at a county fair when he suffered a panic attack. He described feeling detached, as if he were merely observing his own life, a realization that deeply resonated with White, who had faced similar feelings himself.

Through those exchanges, Springsteen encouraged White to bring his own emotions and perspective to the role, allowing him to fully inhabit the character with authenticity and vulnerability.

One of the most meaningful exchanges came when Springsteen gave White something invaluable: freedom.

"One of the most beautiful things he did was really give me permission to bring myself to it," White said.

Capturing the humanity behind "The Boss"

Cooper shaped the story around the creation of Springsteen's "Nebraska" album, a period the musician described as one of the darkest in his life. The film explores his battles with depression and his complicated relationship with his father, who suffered from schizophrenia.

Springsteen remained closely involved in the production, visiting the set several times but allowing the filmmakers full creative space. Cooper said his presence was supportive rather than intrusive and said that Springsteen made it clear he would step back if needed. White recalled being aware that Springsteen was on set but said it never broke his focus.

Springsteen later praised White for his performance, calling it "a deeply intuitive, psychological portrait" of his younger self, a compliment that left the actor stunned.

"I still can't believe, you know, I don't know. I still can't believe we got started. I can't believe he gave our blessing in the first place," White said.

Premiering at the Telluride Film Festival, the film earned praise from psychologists for its emotional depth and its potential to spark conversations about mental health, especially among men.

Cooper described it as more than just a biopic, saying his hope is that audiences see it as a call for compassion and connection.

"I suppose if there's anything that I want this film for people to take away from the film, it's if you're struggling, if you're despairing and if you don't know how to get help, can't afford help, ask," Cooper said.