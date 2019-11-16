House releases transcript of hearing with Pence adviser

The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry released the transcript of a closed hearing with Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia. Williams is set to testify in an open hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Williams participated in the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Mr. Trump asked Zelensky to investigate a political rival. The House had not previously released Williams' opening statement from her November 7 testimony.

Read Williams full testimony here: