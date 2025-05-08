Police arrest father in connection with daughter who killed 2 in Wisconsin school shooting

A Wisconsin father was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Thursday in connection with his teenage daughter, who killed two people in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting last year, officials said.

Jeffrey Rupnow, 42, was arrested around 3:45 a.m., said Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Rupnow is charged with "contributing to the delinquency of a child" and two counts of "providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 resulting in death," Fryer said in a statement. All three charges are felonies.

On December 16, 2024, 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow killed two people and wounded at least six others in a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Police said a "combination of factors" appeared to have led to the shooting, but have not shared details about Rupnow's motive. She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A day after the attack, a judge issued a restraining order against a California man, Alexander Paffendorf, for his connection to the shooting. Paffendorf and Rupnow had been messaging about attacking a government building with a gun and explosives, according to officials. He has not been charged with any crimes.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims, a teacher and a student, as 42-year-old Erin West and 14-year-old Rubi Vergara.

CBS News reached out to Abundant Life Christian School for comment on the arrest and charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

