2 killed, suspect dead in school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and a suspect was found dead in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Madison police responded to a shooting at the private school located at 4901 East Buckeye Road. There was a large police presence at the school with multiple emergency vehicles in the parking lot.

Police said two people died in the shooting, and six other people were injured. Near the end of a media conference, Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said that four people had been killed but he later clarified that there were two victims.

In a media conference, Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes confirmed officers found the juvenile shooting suspect dead at the scene. Police believe the shooter was a student at the school.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Scott Bauer / AP

Police said the scene remains active, and the investigation is ongoing. The school has been cleared and the FBI is working with local officials.

Police are expected to provide an updated Monday afternoon.

Parents and guardians should go to the Dean Clinic 1821 S. Stoughton Rd. for reunification, police said.

"Right now, my heart is heavy for my community," Barnes said. "My heart is heavy for Madison, and we have to come together as a community and figure out what happened here and make sure that it doesn't happen at any other place that should be a refuge for students in our community.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area, and roads are closed along 4900 Buckeye Road.

Governor Tony Evers released the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter,:

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.