Pennsylvania woman dies of measles-related complications, Jefferson County Coroner reports

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania confirmed the first measles-related death in the county on Saturday. State health officials previously reported two measles-related deaths in Lancaster County.

According to Coroner Greg Furlong, a 40-year-old woman died on Saturday from complications associated with measles.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the family and an unfortunate reminder that measles can be a serious and potentially life-threatening disease," said Furlong. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We ask that the public and media respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one."

The coroner's office said that out of respect for the privacy of the family and the deceased, they will not release any additional information.

The deputy coroner also warned the public about the severity of measles.

"Many people associate measles with a childhood illness, but it can lead to severe complications in individuals of any age," said Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jason Stiver. "Measles is highly contagious and can result in serious respiratory illness, hospitalization, and in rare cases like this, death. We encourage residents to stay informed, follow guidance from public health officials, and take appropriate steps to protect themselves and their families."

Stiver also said that preventing the spread of measles remains a public health priority in the county.

Jefferson County is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in relation to the case.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said that the state is reporting 676 cases of measles in 37 counties so far in 2026.

In the U.S., more than 3,200 cases have been reported in 2026, the highest in the country in decades.