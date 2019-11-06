Jeff Sessions poised to run for Alabama Senate seat

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is poised to run for his longtime Senate seat in Alabama, multiple Republicans familiar with Sessions' plans confirmed to CBS News. Sessions would be challenging Senator Doug Jones, who is considered the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate.

Sessions resigned from the seat, which he held since 1997, at the start of the Trump administration.

The Hill first reported Sessions' anticipated bid. Sessions will appear on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," according to a source familiar.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.