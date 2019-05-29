Trump tweets "Roy Moore cannot win" Alabama, after endorsing him amid sexual misconduct allegations

President Trump dealt a blow to any hopes Republican Roy Moore had of winning a Senate race in Alabama, after he lost to Democrat Doug Jones in 2017. Mr. Trump — who still endorsed the former judge after sexual allegations of misconduct leveled by women who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents — insisted Wednesday he has "NOTHING against Roy Moore." His only concern with Moore, the president suggested, is that he can't win.

"Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama," the president tweeted Wednesday. "This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn't, and probably won't. ... If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating....Judges and Supreme Court Justices!"

Moore, who in March said he is "seriously considering" another Senate run, tweeted on Tuesday that if he ran, he would beat Jones. In response, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted Tuesday night, "You mean like last time? You're literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge."

But the allegations against Moore in 2017 didn't stop the president from endorsing him last time in the December 2017 special election.

"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," the president tweeted in December 2017.

Moore, who denied the misconduct allegations from multiple women, refused to concede the race when he lost to Jones in the deep-red state. Jones' seat is up for grabs again in 2020.