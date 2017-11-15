Jeff Sessions isn't interested in returning to the Senate

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has no interest in returning to the Senate, sources close to him told CBS News on Wednesday.

Sessions, 70, previously served in the Senate before joining President Trump's Cabinet, representing Alabama. Now, Roy Moore is the GOP nominee in the special election Senate race for that seat.

Moore faces myriad sexual misconduct allegations involving a woman who accused him of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was 32 years old. Another woman spoke publicly earlier this week, claiming that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old in the 1970s.

A number of Senate Republicans have called on Moore to withdraw from the race, and some have threatened to vote to expel him from the upper chamber if he's elected on Dec. 12.

Moore, now 70, has denied the allegations and has said he has no reason to drop out.

"Obviously, I have made a few people mad," Moore said at an event Tuesday night. "I am the only one who can unite Democrats and Republicans because I seem to be opposed by both. They've spent over $30 million dollars trying to take me out. They've done everything they could and now they are together to try and keep me from going to Washington and why?"

Sessions served in the Senate from 1997 to 2017.

CBS News' Paula Reid contributed to this report.