Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he was "heavily involved" in casting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.

Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley and The World forum in California, the head of the retail and entertainment giant that now owns the rights to the 007 franchise spoke about what he called the "real old-fashioned screen tests" for five Bond finalists, complete with "full costume, real sets."

On Friday, the team of selectors spent several hours going over the screen tests of each actor, Bezos said in remarks reported by Semafor, adding that while they were all "extraordinarily talented … there was something special about Rob."

Robert Pattinson attends the "Primetime" Screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Oct. 11, 2026 in London, England. Lia Toby

Bezos said the group was initially biased against Pattinson, "because he's already so famous," and they had been inclined to choose someone "a little more unknown."

The role of the iconic British spy has historically gone to lesser-known actors, who have then made their name doing the Bond movies.

"But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond," Bezos said of Pattinson, who shot to fame with his starring role in the "Twilight" vampire movies.

Amazon bought MGM, which co-owns the rights to the Bond franchise, in 2022. Pattinson will be the first Bond not forged under the creative stewardship of the Broccoli family, who had run the franchise since 1962, when the first movie featuring 007, "Dr. No," was released.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement after he was unveiled as the seventh actor to take on the role. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

He will step into the shoes of Hollywood leading men Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig to star in the 26th Bond movie, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. It is expected to hit screens in 2028.