Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond, taking over the spy role from Daniel Craig

Robert Pattinson is the new 007. After rampant online speculation about who would take over the iconic spy character from Daniel Craig, the franchise announced Monday that Pattinson will be the next James Bond.

He will be the seventh actor to play the role since the first Bond film, "Dr. No," was released in 1962.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement. "... To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

The naming of Pattinson comes five years after the beloved franchise's last film, 2021's "No Time to Die," which marked the first time in Bond's 64-year history on the silver screen to end with the character's death.

But 007 will be reborn in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve. It will be the first since Amazon MGM took over the franchise.

For months, fans had been debating the merits of other potential 007s, including names like Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

Pattinson only entered the rumor mill recently after the revelation that he screen-tested for the role, the Associated Press reported, along with a few other finalists.

"Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey," Villeneuve said in a statement. "We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."

Pattinson is already associated with three mega-franchises: "The Batman," "Twilight" and "Harry Potter."

Since his breakthrough in "Twilight," Pattinson has also worked in more independent films such as "Good Time," "The Lighthouse" and "Mickey 17." Earlier this year, he drew rave reviews for his villainous performance in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."

Now in the Bond role, Pattinson follows in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.