Member of Vance's Secret Service detail under investigation over leak allegations

Washington — A member of Vice President JD Vance's Secret Service detail is under investigation for leaking sensitive information, the service confirmed Thursday.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service's chief of communications, did not name the member of the detail or reveal the specifics of the investigation, but said the administrative probe could become a criminal inquiry.

"A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security," Guglielmi said in a statement. "While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that potentially threatens the safety of a protectee will not be tolerated."

CNN was first to report the leak investigation.

While Guglielmi did not reveal the specific allegations, news of the inquiry comes one week after MS NOW published a story about alleged frustrations by members of Vance's security detail. Citing unnamed sources, the report said that agents "have shared concerns internally about Vance and his office pressing them for trips and assignments that some agents consider an inappropriate or even unprecedented use of government resources compared to prior vice presidents."

MS NOW reported that a series of unplanned, so-called "off-the-record" movements had drained morale among agents assigned to protect Vance and his family.

As first in line to the presidency, Vance and his family have round-the-clock protective details. The vice president's primary residence is at the Naval Observatory in Washington. CBS News reported earlier this month that the Vance family was preparing to lease an additional house in Middleburg, Virginia, about 40 miles outside the capital, with the Secret Service making additional security arrangements for the property. Usha Vance, the second lady, gave birth to the couple's fourth child over the weekend.