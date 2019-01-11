Jayme Closs: "48 Hours" special to focus on the disappearance and return of Wisconsin girl

"48 Hours" will air a one-hour special focusing on the disappearance and return of a Wisconsin teenager in "Jayme Closs Comes Home" Saturday, Jan. 12 at 10/9c on CBS.

Closs, 13, was found alive on January 10 when she approached a dog walker in a Wisconsin town about 70 miles from her family's home in the town of Barron, Wis.

Closs disappeared from her home on Oct. 15, 2018. Police responding to a strange 911 call from the home found both of her parents dead.

The program will feature the reporting of a team of CBS News journalists who will explore Closs' story and look at the larger issue of missing children and the extraordinary cases of other children who have come home safely.

