Jayme Closs was target in abduction that left her parents dead, police say

Police identified a 21-year-old Wisconsin man Friday as the suspect in the case of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was found alive Thursday after disappearing the day her parents were murdered in October. Police identified the suspect as Jake Patterson of Gordon, Wisconsin, and said he was charged with the killings and the kidnapping.

Barron County Sheriff Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters at a press conference that it appeared Patterson went to the Closs' home with the intention of abducting Jayme. Fitzgerald said he didn't know how Patterson knew her.

Jayme apparently escaped from captivity in Gordon about 65 miles north of her home in Barron, where she was last seen, CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz reports. Peter Kasinskas opened his front door to find his neighbor standing with a disheveled girl.

"'This is Jayme Closs and call 911,'" Kasinskas said his neighbor told him. "It was literally like I was seeing a ghost because we've seen the billboards and the commercials and all that stuff, and there she is in my kitchen."

Kasinskas said Jayme appeared thin and ragged, wearing what looked like leggings, a sweatshirt and oversized men's tennis shoes. He said she was quiet while they waited for police to arrive, roughly 15 minutes later.

"She looked just the same as in all the photos, a little thinner," Kasinskas said. "Her hair was still the same color and length. She just looked a little unkempt like she hadn't been able to take care of herself for some time."

Kasinskas said his neighbor was walking her dog around 4 p.m. Thursday in the remote and wooded area when Closs appeared. She immediately brought her to Kasinskas' home to call 911.

"She saw this girl ... screaming, 'Help me, help me,'" Kasinskas said. James and Denise Closs were found shot to death in their Barron home on Oct. 15.

Police received a mostly inaudible 911 call from Denise Closs' cell phone just around 1 a.m. When authorities arrived four minutes later, the front door was kicked in, the parents were dead, and Jayme was gone.