U.S. airman faces charges under military justice system for criticizing Trump over Iran war

A U.S. airman says he is facing criminal charges for criticizing President Trump over the Iran war, which is believed to be the first major in history of the U.S. military has been charged under the uniform code of military justice for contemptuous words against officials.

Major Jason Watson has been detained twice in recent weeks. On one occasion, he called for Mr. Trump's impeachment — while in uniform at the U.S. Capitol.

Watson's attorney told CBS News that he is charged with three violations of Article 88 for alleged contemptuous remarks about Mr. Trump. Watson is the first major in the history of the military to be charged under Article 88.

The 40-year-old is also charged with disobeying orders and conduct unbecoming an officer.

The charges are the rare occurrence of the U.S. military not handling punishment behind closed doors.

Watson was first detained on July 1, while protesting in uniform on the steps of the Capitol. He was holding a sign that said "Impeach. Convict. Remove," referring to Mr. Trump. He was then detained again last week, after he gave an interview to CNN and said Mr. Trump is a "not only a failure as president, he is flagrantly violating the Constitution, breaking the law, engaged in rampant corruption and is killing Americans."

After Watson's arrest in July, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink wrote on social media that he expects every airman to "comply with all laws and policies, government, personal conduct, political participation and the wear of the uniform."

Watson's attorney told CNN on Monday that Watson "stands by the fact that he did this so others wouldn't have to."