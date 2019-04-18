Jason Momoa shaved off his signature beard for a good cause

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa just shaved his signature beard off for a good cause. In a four-minute YouTube video, the actor cuts his facial hair for the first time in seven year to bring awareness to plastic waste.

"I'm just doing this bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," Momoa said, encouraging people to "save the planet" by cutting down on plastic and choosing aluminum instead.

"You drink the can and in about 60 days, it will be back," he said. "I hate going to the airport or being on an airplane and getting a water bottle this big. When it can be an aluminum one. They have aluminum sodas and it's fully recyclable."

He displays different types of canned water, including still, alkaline, sparkling and spring water. The camera shifts to a mostly shaven Momoa who was putting on finishing touches. He said it's the first time he's shaved since 2012.

"Goodbye, Drogo. Bye, Arthur Curry. Bye, Declan," Momoa said, referring to his roles in "Game of Thrones," "Aquaman" and "Frontier."

"There's a change coming, and it's aluminum ... We got to get rid of these plastic water bottles," he said. "Aquaman is trying to do the best he can — for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans clean up the land. I love you guys."

Despite the good-natured message, some Twitter fans weren't happy with the new look.

jason momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world pic.twitter.com/02OMMttsIS — joe (@joedeal_) April 18, 2019

jason momoa has shaved his beard off this is the worst easter ever — ella (@eIouise) April 18, 2019

You people keep littering the planet so bad that Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off for the first time since 2012, I hope you're proud of yourself. — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) April 18, 2019

To others, a clean-shaven Momoa didn't really matter.

Jason Momoa. Beard or no beard. Still hot. — Mel B (@mrsfullylaced) April 18, 2019