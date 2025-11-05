Rep. Jared Golden, moderate Democrat from Maine, won't seek reelection in key midterm race

Washington — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine will not run for reelection next year, he announced Wednesday, a move that could complicate Democrats' efforts to win a House majority.

Golden's district — which covers northern Maine — is expected to be one of the most closely contested House seats in next year's midterm elections. Last year, it was one of just 13 Democratic districts where a Democrat won the House race but President Trump won at the top of the ticket. It's one of 26 seats that the House GOP's campaign arm plans on targeting next year as Republicans aim to hold onto their narrow majority in the lower chamber.

Golden is known for occasionally breaking with his party. He was the only House Democrat to vote in favor of GOP-backed measures to avert a government shutdown in March and in September. The latter measure failed to secure enough support from Senate Democrats to pass, prompting what is now the longest government shutdown in modern U.S. history. Golden also supports tariffs, a core component of Mr. Trump's trade strategy.

Golden faced a primary challenge from Maine state Auditor Matt Dunlap, who has repeatedly accused him of "caving" to Mr. Trump. Former Gov. Paul LePage is running as a Republican in the 2nd Congressional District.

In an op-ed in the Bangor Daily News, Golden said his decision was driven in part by the "unnecessary, harmful" government shutdown. He also said he has "grown tired of the increasing incivility and plain nastiness that are now common from some elements of our American community," and "recent incidents of political violence have made me reassess the frequent threats against me and my family."

"I don't fear losing. What has become apparent to me is that I now dread the prospect of winning. Simply put, what I could accomplish in this increasingly unproductive Congress pales in comparison to what I could do in that time as a husband, a father and a son," he wrote.

First elected in 2018, Golden won reelection last year by 0.6 percentage points, or just under 3,000 votes. In the same year, Mr. Trump won in Golden's district by about 9 points.

The National Republican Congressional Committee reacted to Golden's decision by expressing confidence that the seat will fall into GOP hands next year.

"Serial flip-flopper Jared Golden's exit from Congress says it all: He's turned his back on Mainers for years and now his chickens are coming home to roost," NRCC spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole. "He, nor any other Democrat, has a path to victory in ME-02 and Republicans will flip this seat red in 2026."