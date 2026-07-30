Japan earthquake death toll climbs to at least 25 as hopes wane for more rescues

The death toll has grown to at least 25 people in southwestern Japan after a powerful earthquake on Tuesday destroyed homes, triggered an explosion at a mall and caused a factory chimney to collapse. Two days later, hopes waned that anyone else would be rescued.

The prefectural government of Kumamoto, on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu, where the quake struck, said 25 deaths have been confirmed as connected to the disaster as of Thursday. But nine more were likely connected, the government said, adding those suspected deaths were under investigation.

Although rescuers continued their search on Thursday to find additional survivors, time was running out, and fears remained the death toll would rise higher after nearly doubling from Wednesday's figure. Measured as a magnitude 6.8 by the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake also left 86 people injured, five of them seriously, the Kumamoto government said. How many people were still missing was unclear.

Survivors spoke about coming home and desperately pulling family members out of the wreckage. Some had suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Thousands of people spent another night at evacuation centers set up throughout the area in gymnasiums and other big spaces. Some homes were still without water or electricity, while others were simply afraid to go back.

Nearly 19,000 homes were still without electricity and more than 9,000 people were staying in the roughly 400 shelters, where power sources were being added to provide air conditioning.

Concerns were growing about illness, including from the sweltering heat. The Ministry of Environment sent out a heatstroke alert for the Kumamoto area, with temperatures expected to reach as high 91 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday.

AEON Mall, which was damaged by an explosion following an earthquake, is seen in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. AP Photo/Hiro Komae

In the town of Hikawa, one of the hardest-hit areas in Kumamoto, many residents are without water or electricity, or both, and some are staying inside their vehicles in parks or at the town hall parking lot.

At the front entrance of the town hall, officials delivered bottled water and packaged instant rice, while the Ground Self-Defense Force service members came with a trolley to provide fresh water.

Yoshiaki Nakashima, a 66-year-old resident who came with two bottles and his beloved pet dog to get water, said he is staying in a car because of his reluctance to stay at one of the three evacuation centers in the area. He also said he doesn't want to sleep at home because aftershocks made him feel uneasy.

"It's difficult to turn over while sleeping in a car," he said, but that living at a shelter is even more difficult.

Akiko Inazaki, another resident in her 30s, is living in a tent set up in the yard of her home, which has been without water and electricity since the quake. Inazaki, who also came to get water, said she will use it little by little.

"Fresh water is so valuable," she said. Inazaki said she drank so little that she almost had a heatstroke.

Risks of heatstroke are a major concern among officials.

Vehicles are crushed under collapsed buildings in Yatsushiro, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. AP Photo/Hiro Komae

Yutaka Kobayashi, a doctor dispatched from central Japan's Aichi prefecture, said he was touring evacuation centers Thursday to assess the condition of evacuees, especially elderly people and those with injuries as they cope with a harsh environment.

"We have to make sure elderly people are not developing heatstrokes or dehydration," he said in Hikawa.

While the town parking lot was nearly packed the first night, some residents have moved to three public schools where air conditioning is running, Hikawa officials said.

A town official, Yuzuru Tamura, said they are starting to run out of emergency food supply, such as canned bread and instant rice.

The most serious damage was at the Aeon Mall shopping center in the town of Kashima, which was bustling with thousands of people when the quake struck in the late afternoon.

The company said some 3,000 customers were evacuated to a parking lot before the explosion happened in another part of the mall, where some people were still working. The mall's second floor collapsed, trapping people.

A firefighter carries a stretcher at AEON Mall shopping center, where an explosion occurred following a powerful earthquake, in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Kai Naito/Kyodo News via AP

As of early Thursday, six people were confirmed to have died at the mall site among the 11 people pulled out of the wreckage, according to Kumamoto authorities.

In the Yatsushiro area, where a chimney collapsed at a Nippon Paper Industries factory, 10 people were rescued, but eight others died, and one remained missing, according to the Kumamoto prefectural government disaster team.

Footage provided by the Japanese government and military showed rescue workers drilling through the collapsed parts of the building in an attempt to get to anyone who may still be trapped inside.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters the central government will take a lead role in coordinating the various rescue efforts. Restoring electricity, gas and water to stricken areas, while providing a supply of fresh water is key, she said.

"The needs on the ground are constantly changing. To put to rest the people's feelings of uncertainty, we will do all that needs to be done," she said.