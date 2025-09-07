Carlos Alcaraz claims 2nd U.S. Open trophy, defeating defending champion Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz claimed his sixth major trophy overall at the U.S. Open on Sunday after defeating No. 1 Jannik Sinner. It is his second of 2025 following his victory over Sinner at the French Open.
The showdown between Sinner and Alcaraz — who will now be No. 1 — marked the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season.
Alcaraz won the first set 6-2 in 37 minutes once the match finally began after a delay caused by extra security measures for President Trump, who watched the match from a suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Sinner, the 24-year-old defending champion from Italy, then took the second set 6-3. That was the first and only set Alcaraz lost in his seven matches at the tournament.
The third set was dominated by Alcaraz, who took it 6-1.
Alcaraz then closed out the championship with a 6-4 win in the fourth set.
Since May, Alcaraz has won 36 of 37 contests. The one loss was to Sinner at Wimbledon — also Alcaraz's first defeat in a Slam final. Alcaraz leads the tour in wins (60) and titles (six) in 2025 and has reached the finals at his past eight tournaments.
The 22-year-old from Spain won his first Slam title in New York in 2022 as a teenager — after defeating Sinner in the quarterfinals that year.
Even though both are quite young, theirs is already quite a remarkable rivalry. This was the eighth consecutive major title — and 10th of the past 13 — that has ended up in the hands of Sinner or Alcaraz.