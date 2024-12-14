Jamie Foxx hit by thrown glass in birthday dinner altercation at Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow, rep says

Actor Jamie Foxx required stitches after he was involved in some sort of altercation in Beverly Hills while celebrating his birthday on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the "Django Unchained" and "Ray" star.

Police were dispatched to Mr. Chow, a high-end Chinese restaurant located in the 300 block of N. Camden Drive, at around 10:10 p.m. after learning of a reported assault with a deadly weapon, according to Beverly Hills Police Department officials.

Upon arrival, officers found that the reports of assault with a deadly weapon were unfounded, but instead that a physical altercation had broken out between two parties at the restaurant. They did not provide details leading up to what caused the confrontation.

Though police did not mention Foxx by name, a spokesperson tells CBS News Los Angeles that he was at the restaurant for a celebration.

"Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering," the spokesperson said. "The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."

No further information was provided and it's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Foxx, now 57, just recently revealed the cause of his lengthy hospitalization in 2023 as a brain bleed and stroke.