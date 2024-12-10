Jamie Foxx reveals he had brain bleed and stroke: "I went to hell and back"

Jamie Foxx is finally sharing details about his 2023 near-death experience in his new comedy special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was."

Foxx was hospitalized in April 2023 while filming a movie in Atlanta. At the time, his daughter Corinne said on social media that the comedian had "experienced a medical complication." Fox later said that his daughter, his sister Diedra Dixon and medical staff saved his life. He said that he didn't remember nearly three weeks of his life following the unspecified scare.

In his newest special, which was just released on Netflix, Foxx said that he had experienced a brain bleed that led to a stroke. He said he was in a coma for 20 days, and his condition was so grave that his family traveled to be by his bedside, even as they worked to keep details of his condition private.

"I went to hell and back," Foxx said.

Foxx said that when he woke from the coma, he found himself in a wheelchair and unable to walk. The Oscar-winning actor said he had to relearn basic functions and rely on nurses for daily needs like showering. Doctors told him a recovery was possible, but that it would be a difficult process.

During the special, Foxx showed off just how effective his recovery had been. He sang, danced and played the piano, and said his family and faith had helped keep him heal.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King attended one of three tapings of Foxx's special. King said that he was "in fine form" during the tapings, and said she was glad he had been able to tell his story.

"He did three nights in Atlanta with a packed audience," King recalled. "Nobody ever revealed what had happened, because everybody wanted Jamie to tell it on his own terms."