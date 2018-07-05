James Woods dropped by "liberal" agent on Fourth of July

James Woods' talent agent dropped the conservative actor on the Fourth of July in the name of patriotism. Woods posted about the incident and called his agent a "political liberal" in the tweet.

Woods shared a screenshot of the email from his agent, Ken Kaplan, who wrote, "It's the 4th of July and I'm feeling patriotic. I don't want to represent you anymore. I mean I can go on a rant but you know what I'd say."

Woods wrote that he responded, "Dear Ken, I don't actually. I was thinking if you're feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one's right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well."

Woods is one of the few outspoken conservatives and Trump supporters in Hollywood. In 2016, after President Trump was elected, he tweeted, "Dear President-elect Trump, please seize this historic moment and make America a nation for us all. #Godspeed #GodBlessAmerica." In the past 24 hours, he has referred to President Obama as a "stain" and said that the Republican Party is "being rebuilt by a president who actually loves this nation."