Amber Tamblyn writes open letter to James Woods after he calls her a liar

Amber Tamblyn is hitting back at James Woods after he called her a liar. The two got into a Twitter spat after Tamblyn said that Woods once hit on her when she was just 16.

Tamblyn wrote an open letter to the outspoken actor on Teen Vogue in which she called him a "silencer" and recounted the alleged incident.

The argument between Tamblyn and Woods started when Woods criticized Armie Hammer's new movie "Call Me By Your Name." The movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 24, is about a homosexual relationship between a 24-year-old and a 17-year-old in 1980s Italy (14 is the age of consent there). Hammer called Woods out for his history of dating young women, and Tamblyn chimed into say Woods once hit on her even after learning she was 16.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

Woods responded and said it was "a lie" when someone on Twitter called him a "skeevy" old man for allegedly trying to pick up a 16-year old.

The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017

In Tamblyn's letter in Teen Vogue, she wrote that she hopes Woods learns from this "teachable moment."

"The hope being that through this experience, you can change," she wrote. "You can redefine the man who will come after this moment and this man who came before."

Tamblyn recalled leaving Mel's diner with her friend when she was 16 and wrote: "Upon leaving the restaurant we were stopped by you and your friend, who both seemed very nice. At one point you suggested we should all go to Las Vegas together ... 'It will be so much fun, I promise you. Nothing has to happen, we will just have a good time together' ... I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer. You laughed and said, 'Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise.'"

She said that she believes Woods might not remember the incident because she was not famous at the time.

"You think, it's not possible, there's no way I would've been so stupid as to hit on a 16-year-old known actress," she wrote. "But I wasn't known then, James. I was just a girl. And I'm going to wager that there have been many girls who were just girls or women who were just women who you've done this to because you can get away with it."

Tamblyn also said Woods calling her a liar was an all too common experience women face. "The saddest part of this story doesn't even concern me but concerns the universal woman's story. The nation's harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else," she wrote.

Tamblyn closed her letter by saying: "Are you and your history with women and girls a part of the problem, Mr. Woods? Go now and look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is true. Go on, I'll wait. But I won't hold my breath."