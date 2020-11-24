James Corden says he's indebted to Mariah Carey for Carpool Karaoke appearance

Getting his guests to sing in his car for "Carpool Karaoke" or reveal secrets in "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" comedy sketches is more than humor to James Corden. The CBS "Late Late Show" host says each sketch reveals the human side of the famous guest. The British comedian and actor tells Bill Whitaker this and more for a 60 Minutes profile to be broadcast Sunday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.

"There is a common thread… All of these are about showing a human being inside this very, very famous person. That's actually what it is," says Corden. Carpool Karaoke isn't just about singing, he says. "The core of it is the intimacy of the interview. That these are some of the most famous people on Planet Earth. You know… the biggest singers in the world and they're in an environment which is completely humanizing."

The sketches are also made for the internet and achieve a breathtaking reach: Some of Corden's sketches get 100 million views on the show's YouTube channel.

It wasn't always easy to get the A-list talent to participate in Carpool Karaoke says Corden. "You're, like, Adele's publicist. [Who says to themself] 'So it's a host whose show is completely unproven. They've never hosted a show before.' We'd love you to just get in a car and drive around and sing your songs. And we're not really sure about the insurance on this one," recalls Corden.

Adele did Carpool Karaoke in 2016; Corden says in 2015, Mariah Carey agreed to be his first passenger, which provided the star power needed to attract other artists and was the breakout hit the show needed. "It was crazy. I mean, we managed to get Mariah Carey and I will always be indebted to her for saying yes… Genuinely honestly, don't know if we're having this conversation if she hadn't said yes. I think it's that important to our show," he tells Whitaker.

Corden discusses doing his show during the pandemic, his childhood and his acting career. He stars alongside Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the Netflix film "The Prom" next month. Whitaker interviewed Streep and asked her what she thought when she learned Corden would be her co-star. "I think he's one of the most preternaturally talented actors, writers, improvisers, musicians… a quadruple, quintuple threat. And so it's fun to work with him. It's fun to be with him," says Streep.