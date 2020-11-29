60 Seconds with James Corden

Right now, James Corden is optimistic about "90 percent of everything." He's also fearful of "90% of everything."

The CBS "Late Late Show" host tells Bill Whitaker in a series of rapid-fire questions that, "without YouTube, and without the internet, I don't think our show is anywhere."

The last book James Corden read?

"Yes Man," by Danny Wallace – a book loosely adapted into the film "Yes Man," starring Jim Carrey.

Corden says a performance that had a profound impact on him was "Mark Rylance in Jez Butterworth's 'Jerusalem,'" says Corden. "I felt like I couldn't sit down at the end of that play, I couldn't sleep."

One thing that James Corden would do over in his life? School.

"I wish that someone had told me, 'Look, you may not need this for your life, but you might want it just for your brain.'" In the past, says Corden, "I've found myself, too many times, going, '[I] should [have] known that.'"

The one thing James Corden thinks everyone should know? "Love and support and an attempt at understanding will always bring the best results."

Corden stars alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the Netflix film "The Prom," premiering December 11.