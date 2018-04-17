James Comey appears on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump last year, is making an appearance on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday night, the same day his new book was released.

Comey's "A Higher Loyalty" describes Mr. Trump as a man "untethered to truth." In an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday, Comey called Mr. Trump "morally unfit" to be president.

Comey was fired as FBI director by Mr. Trump in May, a decision that set off a series of events, including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Mr. Trump called that decision one of the great honors of his presidency.

Comey, in a clip that aired ahead of the show, told Colbert he "actually was quite surprised" when Mr. Trump fired him. Colbert asked why he was surprised, given that Comey now describes Mr. Trump as something of a "mob boss."

"Because that would be a crazy thing to do," Comey said. "Why would you fire the FBI director who's leading the Russia investigation?"

"Because you're leading the Russia investigation!" Colbert responded.

Colbert asked if there are things Comey knows about the Russia probe that he learned before he was fired.

"Yes," Comey responded simply

"Can you tell me what those are?" Colbert asked.

Comey laughed, then responded, "No."

Colbert took to Twitter Monday, joking, "Firing Comey last May must be Trump's biggest regret, since it means he can't fire him now."

Comey's book and comments about his time as FBI director have irritated Mr. Trump, who called the former FBI leader a "slime ball."

"Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!" Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday.