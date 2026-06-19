James Burrows, co-creator of "Cheers" and prolific director, dies at 85

James Burrows, the co-creator of "Cheers" and prolific television director who worked on hits including "Will & Grace," "Frasier" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died. He was 85 years old.

Attorney Tom Hoberman confirmed Burrows' death, "with great sadness."

Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of TV, including every episode of the original "Will & Grace," and is credited with having helped create shows including "Friends," "Taxi" and "Frasier." Other shows he directed included "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men," both of which aired on CBS. He also directed episodes of the recent Paramount+ revival of "Frasier."

Burrows was an 11-time Emmy Award winner. He received dozens of Emmy nominations, including a streak from 1980 to 1996, during which he was nominated every year. His most recent Emmy win was in 2020, when he was awarded the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

James Burrows poses for a portrait on the set of "Partners" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Sept. 19, 2012. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Burrows was also nominated for 15 Directors Guild of America Awards during his career, winning five.

In addition to his work behind the camera, Burrows occasionally made cameos in the episodes he directed, including appearing in the first season of "Friends" and in the "Will & Grace" revival.

Burrows is survived by his wife, stylist Debbie Easton, his three daughters and one stepdaughter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.