"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin found safe

/ CBS News

A 27-year-old actress who went missing over the weekend was found safe early Tuesday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Los Angeles police confirmed that Jaida Benjamin was located in Studio City at around 2:30 a.m.

It's unclear how she was found or why she disappeared.

jaida-benjamin.jpg
"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin in a photo from an LAPD poster about her disappearance. LAPD / CBS Los Angeles

Benjamin was last seen on Saturday a few blocks away from where she was found.

Her television credits include "Family Reunion," "Insecure" and "Criminal Minds."

First published on February 22, 2022 / 6:10 AM

