Student accused of rape banned from campus following uproar

Dallas – A University of Texas at Dallas student was banned from campus following a day of uproar and a petition that swelled to more than 23,000 signatures, CBS DFW reports. Jacob Anderson, a 23-year-old former fraternity president at Baylor University who was accused of raping a teenage sophomore in 2016, avoided serving jail time after a controversial plea deal this week.

He has been attending UT Dallas since he left Baylor and was set to graduate.

On Wednesday, UT Dallas President Richard Benson released a statement saying, "Based on recent court action and other information over the last several days, that student will not participate in UTD commencement activities, will not attend UT Dallas graduate school and will not be present on campus as a student or a guest."

"I am grateful to the UT Dallas students, faculty and other community members who have shared their concerns, disappointments and outrage over this student's presence on our campus," he added.

Anderson was indicted on sexual assault charges in 2016 and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint. A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but will offer no defense.

The judge in the case, Ralph Strother, said Anderson must undergo counseling and pay a $400 fine. He faces three years of deferred probation but will not have to register as a sex offender.