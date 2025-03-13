Jack Quaid on how he transformed a rare condition into a superpower in new film, "Novocaine"

Jack Quaid on how he blends action and comedy in new film "Novocaine"

Actor Jack Quaid stars as a man who can't feel pain in "Novocaine," a new action film that opens in theaters Friday.

Quaid, known for his role as Hughie in the hit series "The Boys," plays Nathan Cain, a character with a real but rare medical condition that prevents him from feeling pain.

"I often think of it like an action movie for horror fans. That's how violent and gory it is." he said. "I think what's so great about it is we contrast that with this awesome romance between Sherry and Nate. If you don't believe in them as a couple, then the action's not going to work for you."

The film centers on Cain turning his condition into a superpower when his love interest is kidnapped, leading to what Quaid describes as the most physically demanding role of his career.

"I had to do a lot of stunt training, a lot of working out," said Quaid, who is the son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. "I got in the best shape of my life."

The movie, which Quaid emphasized should be seen "on the big screen," was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, though the setting appears to be San Diego. Despite its intense action sequences, Quaid reported he never sustained injuries during filming thanks to the stunt team.

Meanwhile, Quaid confirmed the fifth season of "The Boys" is in works.

"We're shooting it right now in Toronto," he said of the Amazon Prime Video superhero series that has earned him widespread recognition.

"Novocaine" is out Friday and is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is part of CBS' parent company, Paramount Global.