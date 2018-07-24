Ivanka Trump fashion brand shutting down

Ivanka Trump's namesake fashion company is shutting down, citing challenges to growth.

The four-year-old company has faced headwinds since its founder, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, formally stepped away from her role to become a senior White House adviser. It was an early target of the "Grab your wallet" campaign to put pressure on the Trump brands as a way to weigh in on the president's policies. Shortly after the presidential inauguration, Nordstrom's dropped the brand, citing poor sales. Hudson's Bay dropped it from its Canada stores earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand said the decision to close the company is not related to the brand's performance. In a statement, she said the company was built on a growth model that was limited by Ivanka Trump's resignation from the company. Its existing licensing contracts will be allowed to expire but will not be renewed, the person said.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington," Ivanka Trump said in a statement. "[M]aking this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

