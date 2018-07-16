Ivanka Trump brand dropped by Hudson's Bay stores in Canada

One of Canada's largest department stores is shelving Ivanka Trump-brand products. Hudson's Bay Co. yanked all her products from its website on Friday and said it will stop selling her clothing, shoes and accessories at its 90 stores across Canada.

"Hudson's Bay is phasing out this brand through the fall based on its performance. As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes," the company said in an emailed statement.

Asked about how the brand fares at its U.S. stores, the spokesperson said Hudson's Bay, which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, doesn't provide sales results for specific brands.

Ivanka Trump's company did not respond to a request for comment.

The retailer isn't the first to stop selling Ivanka Trump's fashion line. Others that have made the move include Nordstrom (JWN) and Neiman Marcus.

Several retail boycotts have taken aim at President Donald Trump and his family. For instance, the Grab Your Wallet campaign urges consumers to avoid shopping at stores that sell merchandise sold by the first family.

In June, Canada's CTV reported Canadian consumers were boycotting U.S. goods and trips to the U.S. after Mr. Trump insulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and imposed tariffs on some Canadian goods.