Ivanka Trump on family business, changing "working woman" narrative In an election year when claims of sexism dominate the race for the White House, Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, works to stay out of the political spotlight. In this interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell, Ivanka discusses what it means to be a "working woman" and the launch of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.