Israel lets limited aid into Gaza, as Netanyahu says allies can't tolerate "images of mass famine"

A soaring death toll in the Gaza Strip and an increasingly vocal outcry over near-famine conditions in the Palestinian territory are piling pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a negotiated ceasefire with Hamas and drop his country's near-total blockade of the enclave. Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry said Tuesday that at least 87 people were killed by Israeli military strikes over the last 24 hours alone.

The Israel Defense Forces have ramped up operations in Gaza over the last week, killing hundreds of people, many of them women and children, in what Netanyahu's government insists is legitimate self-defense and aimed entirely at securing the return of 58 hostages still held by Hamas and its allies in Gaza, and destroying the group. Israel blames Hamas — long designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., Israel and the European Union — for all casualties in Gaza, accusing the group of operating in and around civilian infrastructure.

On Monday, for the first time in two and a half months, Netanyahu permitted a handful of trucks carrying aid to enter Gaza. He said he had been pressured into easing the total blockade by allies who could not tolerate "images of mass famine."

Palestinians, struggling with hunger due to an Israeli blockade, wait in line to receive hot meals distributed by charity organizations in Jabalia Refugee Camp, in Gaza City, Gaza, May 17, 2025. Mahmoud ssa/Anadolu/Getty

There were unconfirmed reports on Tuesday that as many as 100 trucks had been allowed to cross the Gaza border. But the United Nations' World Food Program said this week that a few trucks would be just a drop in the bucket given the vast and urgent need for food in Gaza, where more than 2 million Palestinians have been trapped for more than two years of blistering war.

Thousands of trucks have been lined up for weeks just across the Gaza border, waiting to cross in. No food, fresh water or medicine had entered the territory for nearly 80 days under the Israeli blockade. Hunger is so rife that full-blown famine is once again stalking Gaza's population, according to the WFP's director for the Palestinian territories, Antoine Renard, who's just returned from the enclave.

"You have around an estimated 14,000 children that I know are facing what we call severe acute malnutrition," he told CBS News on Monday, meaning those children could die without rapid intervention. "We always wait for when 'famine' is on. But when famine is on, it's already too late. That will be a failure of all the international community."

A girl suffering from severe malnutrition receives treatment at the Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, May 17, 2025. CBS News

Until this week, Israel's government had insisted there were no food shortages in Gaza. But for the first time, in a message posted Monday on social media, Netanyahu acknowledged that Gaza is nearing a hunger crisis.

"Our best friends in the world, senators that I know as enthusiastic Israel supporters, who I know for many years, are come to me and telling me, 'we give you all the support for a final victory — arms, support on your maneuvers to destroy Hamas, support at the U.N. Security Council. There is one thing we cannot endure — pictures of mass famine. This is something we are unable to witness. We will not be able to support you.'"

As a result of that pressure, he's allowing the limited amount of aid into Gaza.

Renard said the WFP had sufficient food on standby, ready to enter, to feed the entire population of Gaza for a month.

"It must stop," he said of the Israeli blockade. "The civilian population shouldn't be trapped. There's no reason, actually, to hold them accountable for what they are not part of."

Netanyahu did not name any of the nations exerting pressure on his government to ease the blockade, and while Israel's closest and most vital ally the U.S. was almost certainly the country he referred to when mentioning long-friendly senators, it's not just the U.S. calling for a resolution to the crisis — and other countries have been doing so more assertively.

In a strongly worded statement published Monday, the leaders of the U.K., France and Canada called the level of human suffering in Gaza intolerable, and they threatened to take action.

"The Israeli Government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law," the countries said in a joint statement. "We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank ... We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions."

Netanyahu decried the threat, saying in a statement that by "asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottowa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities."

"The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarized," said the Israeli leader. "No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won't. This is a war of civilization over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved."

Israel has escalated its war with a new offensive that has killed nearly 600 people over the last week, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

Doctors are running out of supplies — barely able to treat malnourished children, let alone the hundreds of people injured by the Israeli strikes who stream in day after day.

The war in Gaza was sparked by the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and left 251 others as hostages in Gaza. Israel's retaliatory war has destroyed large swaths of Gaza, displaced 90% of its population — most of them multiple times — and killed more than 53,500 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.