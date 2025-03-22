Israel launches strikes on Lebanon in retaliation to rockets fired in heaviest exchange since ceasefire

Israel launched a strike on Lebanon on Saturday in retaliation for rockets on Israeli targets — killing two, including a child — in the heaviest exchange of fire since the ceasefire last year.

Earlier, rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel, for the second time since December, sparking concern about whether the fragile ceasefire with the militant group would hold.

Israel said Saturday that it would respond "severely" to the attack from Lebanon after the rockets were fired into northern Israel. The army said it intercepted rockets that were targeting the Israeli town of Metula.

Lebanese people inspect the destruction of a building that was targeted in an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Touline on March 22, 2025. STR/picture alliance via Getty Images

Israel's Prime Minister's office said Saturday it instructed the army to act "forcefully" against dozens of targets in Lebanon, adding: "Israel will not allow any harm to its citizens and sovereignty." Israel's army said Saturday it was carrying out strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon.

A Hezbollah official told The Associated Press Saturday that it was not responsible for the attack, calling it "primitive," speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

In a statement, Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asked the Lebanese military to take all necessary measures in the south but said the country did not want to return to war.

Hezbollah began launching rockets, drones and missiles into Israel the day after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza ignited the war there. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict boiled over into an all-out war in September as Israel carried out massive waves of airstrikes and killed most of the militant group's senior leaders. The fighting killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon and displaced about 60,000 Israelis.

Under the ceasefire reached in November, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from all Lebanese territory by late January. The deadline was then extended to Feb. 18 by agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

But since then, Israel has remained in five locations in Lebanon, across from communities in northern Israel, and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, saying it attacked Hezbollah. Lebanon has appealed to the U.N. to pressure Israel to fully withdraw from the country.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it was alarmed at the possible escalation of violence and urged all parties to avoid jeopardizing the progress made, saying further escalation could have serious consequences for the region.

The strikes on Lebanon come a day after Israel said it would carry out operations in Gaza "with increasing intensity" until Hamas frees the 59 hostages it holds — 24 of whom are believed alive.

The attack by Hamas-led militants in 2023 killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. It does not say how many were militants but says more than half of those killed were women and children. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.