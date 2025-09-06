Spanish Vuelta cycling team changes uniform after Pro-Palestinian protests

A cycling team at the Spanish Vuelta is riding with new uniforms without the team's name after they were repeatedly targeted by pro-Palestinian protests during the race.

Israel Premier Tech gave its cyclists the new uniforms before Saturday's 14th stage amid a difficult week for the team. It faced protests before and during race days, as well as pressure from both race officials and Spanish authorities.

Pier-Andre Cote from the Israel Premier Tech team rides during the eleventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race. Miguel Oses / AP

The team said the decision was "in the interest of prioritizing the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at Vuelta."

Its blue uniforms, which will be used for the final week of the race, now only have a large P and a star. The "monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing," it said.

The Vuelta is one of cycling's prestigious Grand Tours, alongside the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia. The team has seen similar protests at other races, including in Italy and the U.K.

Israel Premier Tech's participation in the race has faced protests this week, the biggest of which forced race organizers to cut short Wednesday's arrival in the city of Bilbao.

On Friday, Spanish police detained 12 people who invaded the course with a pro-Palestinian banner and impeded the lead riders until police removed them.

People holding Palestinian flags sit on the street after disrupting the eleventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race in Bilbao, Spain, on Sept. 3, 2025. Miguel Oses / AP

Spaniards are largely sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. Spain's government is also highly critical of Israel's military invasion into Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of civilians in retaliation for the Hamas attacks in October 2023. In May, the Spanish government, alongside those from Ireland and Norway, announced it would be recognizing a Palestinian state. It was a move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians.

Israel Premier Tech has said dropping out of the race would "set a dangerous precedent." Only one of the team's riders at the Vuelta is Israeli.

American Matthew Riccitello is the best-positioned rider on the team. He was seventh overall after 13 stages at over 4 minutes behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Team Israel Premier-Tech's Italian rider Marco Frigo (C) rides next to pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the start of the 12th stage of the Vuelta a España. ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images

The Vuelta condemned the Bilbao protest, but its technical director, Kiko Garcia, urged Israel Premier Tech to drop out or for the UCI, cycling's governing body, to intervene, because there was a risk of more protests if it kept racing. UCI has also condemned the protest in Bilbao.

On Thursday, Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said he would "understand and be in favor" of the team being removed from the race, while adding his government doesn't have the power to do so.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support of the team, which is owned by Israeli-Canadian businessman Sylvan Adams, saying it made "Israel proud."