U.S., Israel waiting for Hamas to respond to ceasefire proposal for Gaza, White House says

The U.S. and Israel are waiting for Hamas to respond to a 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Israel signed off on a proposal that special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump submitted, and it's been sent to Hamas. Details of the plan have not been released.

"I can confirm that special envoy Witkoff and the president submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed and supported," Leavitt said Thursday. "Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas. I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home."

Leavitt said Hamas hasn't accepted the deal, to her knowledge, but if there is a deal, the public will hear so directly from her, Witkoff or the president himself. Hamas said in a statement to The Associated Press that it had received the proposal and "is reviewing it responsibly to serve the interests of our people, provide them relief, and achieve a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."

A source familiar with the U.S. outreach to Hamas tells CBS News that a deal is close, and once a response is received, it will be transmitted directly to Mr. Trump and Witkoff.

President Trump has expressed optimism recently that there would be a deal. Hamas still holds 58 hostages, roughly one-third of whom are believed to still be alive, out of about 250 who were taken during the group's terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The rest have either been released during earlier pauses in fighting or have been confirmed dead.

An earlier two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended in March after the two sides failed to agree on terms for extending it and Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip. During that temporary truce, dozens of hostages were released by Hamas in exchange for Israel freeing some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was open to a temporary ceasefire deal to release more hostages, but "there will be no way we will stop the war" until Hamas is defeated.

Some 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' 2023 terrorist attack on Israel, mostly civilians. Since then, about 54,000 people have been killed in Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, most of whom are women and children, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, which does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.

Aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip resumed earlier this month after a more than two-month blockade. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial new U.S.- and Israeli-backed aid group, began distributing food this week.

