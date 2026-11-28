Doctors Without Borders, also known by their French acronym MSF, said Friday night two of its staff who worked as guards were killed in an Israeli strike on a clinic in Gaza. The Israeli military accused the men of being Hamas fighters.

"We are devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen," the humanitarian organization said in a post on X. "This is a direct hit on MSF," it added.

In the statement, MSF also said its premises are marked with logos and its locations are communicated to the Israeli military.

"We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues. We call for accountability," the statement said.

In response, the Israeli Defense Forces named the two men killed as Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach, and claimed they were terrorists posing as humanitarian workers.

Palestinians attend the funeral ceremony of Ahmed Abu Hasira. Ali Jadallah/Getty Images

"While also serving as terrorists, the two worked as security guards at a clinic operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF). This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within international organizations," the IDF said in a statement released on Friday.

The Israeli military also disputed the claim that MSF facilities were targeted in the attack, claiming that no damage was caused to medical infrastructure. It added that it had used precision munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize "the expected harm to civilians."

MSF say the deaths bring the total number of their workers killed in Gaza to 17.

Mourners gathered Saturday for the two men's funeral prayers. Ahmad Abu Haseira, a relative of one of the killed men, said they were unarmed and wore MSF uniforms at the time of the attack.

A local MSF employee, Ahmad Shehada, said the two were making their rounds to check the clinic's facilities when a missile struck.