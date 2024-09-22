Transcript: Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sept. 22, 2024

The following is a transcript of an interview with Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that aired on Sept. 22, 2024.

MARGARET BRENNAN: That was our Chris Livesay from Tel Aviv, we turn now to the President of Israel. Isaac Herzog, Welcome back to "Face The Nation."

PRESIDENT OF ISRAEL ISAAC HERZOG: Thank you, Margaret, good morning,

MARGARET BRENNAN: Mr. President, in the past few days, Israel carried out a groundbreaking operation against thousands of Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon. The U.S. was only given 20 minutes notice ahead of time. Since then, Israel also carried out a strike in Beirut that killed senior commanders of Hezbollah. What is this strategy here, and is Israel trying to escalate into a full blown war with Hezbollah?

PRESIDENT HERZOG: Absolutely not. We did not want this war. We're not seeking war. This war was waged upon us by the proxies of the empire of evil of Iran, on October 7 by Hamas, and on October 8 by Hezbollah. And ever since, from Lebanon in the north, and, of course, from Hamas in the south and all over the Middle East, the proxies of Iran are attacking and attacking now. Hezbollah has been attacking us on a daily basis, demolishing Israeli villages and towns, basically leading to the eviction of 100,000 Israelis from their homes. Life has been shattered in our northern border. I don't think any American would have accepted it as a kind of a status quo situation in the United States. And at the end, there are things that must be done. The duty of a government or a nation is to take care of its citizens and bring them back home.

MARGARET BRENNAN: but on the issue of what's happening in the north of Israel right now, the White House argues that a war in Lebanon is not the way to bring those 100,000 Israelis back into their homes. They want a diplomatic agreement about that blue line. Do you think that the current government of Israel wants a diplomatic agreement?

PRESIDENT HERZOG: We never said that we don't want a diplomatic agreement. On the contrary, there is a very able American envoy, Amos Hochstein, the President's advisor, who's trying to go back and forth between us and the Lebanese. We support and welcome the efforts by the United States of America and the administration. Truly. We respect it tremendously. But at the end of it, okay, Mr. Hochstein leaves Israel, and they keep on firing and firing, and that cannot go on forever, because our citizens must go back home, because the guy in Lebanon, Mr. Nasrallah, thinks he that he wants to link it to Gaza. And in Gaza there's another arch terrorist, Mr. Sinwar in the dungeons, who doesn't want to get to a deal, refuses to get to a deal. This is jihadism at its best, and that's what we are fighting. And I wish, truly, and I say it as the President of Israel officially, and I say it outright, because I know we don't want war, but if it's waged against us, we go all the way.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, you say you don't want war, Mr. President, Israel moved its 98th division to the north of Israel this week. Your defense minister says the center of gravity is moving towards Lebanon. What is the intention of those military moves, if not to prepare for war?

PRESIDENT HERZOG: Because these guys who we eradicated on Friday, were gathering together in their apartment in Beirut in order to plan another October 7th. They developed this school of thought, of swarming into Israel, of trying to take hostage, of butchering–

[CROSSTALK]

MARGARET BRENNAN: –Do you have evidence?

PRES. ISAAC HERZOG: –raping, burning, abducting

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you have evidence that an attack was imminent?

PRES. ISAAC HERZOG: We have enough of risks here to take care of-Pardon?

PRES. ISAAC HERZOG: So I can't go into all the information itself, but it is assumed that they were planning an attack. You see today. This morning, they took out a barrage of attacks on Israeli cities, towns and villages all over the northern part of Israel. Pounding with huge bombs and missiles on the northern part of Israel. Why would any nation accept it? Why would any decent nation accept it? We're almost a year in such a situation of a kind of a vicious cycle. We want to get out of this vicious cycle.

MARGARET BRENNAN: This past week, the AP put out graphic footage shot in the West Bank where Israeli soldiers pushed the bodies of Palestinians off the roof of buildings there, the White House says they want an investigation, that this is "abhorrent and egregious" behavior. How do you respond to these concerns from one of your closest allies that Israel may be adding to escalation risk?

PRES. ISAAC HERZOG: So we, of course, listen to our closest ally openly and frankly. This is if- if it occurred as reported, and it is under investigation, because we are a nation of the rule of law. We will, of course, take all necessary action. We will condemn it, and use all the- you know, the legal steps that need to be taken against it, but we are studying it because we are a serious army and a serious people, and we study and investigate ourselves as much as we can.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Before I let you go, do you think that President Biden's efforts to negotiate that hostage deal is just wishful thinking at this point? Will this be a problem for the next American president?

PRES. ISAAC HERZOG: So actually, I would say that I have huge respect for President Biden's effort, and we supported the whole- wholeheartedly. But as the spokesperson of the National Security Council, General Kirby, just said the other day, we are not getting any positive signs from Hamas at all. From Sinwar, he's out there in the dungeons taking, you know, I mean- whatever we think in our line of thinking as free, loving, nations and peoples. He thinks the other way. But I would say that the- actually the call for the family of nations in this current crisis, which is boiling hot, is actually perhaps the opportunity to go forward and change the situation by finding the right exit and bringing the hostages back home.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Mr. President, thank you for your time this morning.

PRES. ISAAC HERZOG: Thank you very much.

