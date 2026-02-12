Is silver still a good buy at today's prices? Here's what to know.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Before buying in, it's important to determine whether silver is a good bet for your portfolio, especially at today's prices. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Silver recently delivered one of the most dramatic rides in precious metals history. At the start of this year, the white metal surged upward at a rapid pace, breaking the $100-per-ounce price barrier for the first time before dipping back down to about $75 per ounce. As of mid-February, the price of silver is now sitting at about $83 per ounce (as of February 12, 2026) — which is down significantly from its peak but still up dramatically compared to a year ago, when it traded in the $30-per-ounce range.

Given the price volatility, many investors are now questioning whether today's silver market represents a buying opportunity or a warning sign. After all, while gold has been setting records with relative stability, silver has been living up to its reputation as the more temperamental precious metal. And, the precious metal's wild price swings since the start of the year have clearly highlighted both its potential for explosive gains and its capacity for quick losses.

So, before buying in, it's important to determine whether silver is a good bet for your portfolio at today's prices. Below, we'll detail what you need to know to make that call.

Is silver still a good buy at today's prices?

Several factors continue to support the investment case for silver at current levels, despite the recent price volatility. Here's what to consider when evaluating whether silver makes sense to add to your portfolio in today's price landscape:

The long-term trajectory remains intact despite short-term chaos

Strip away the January speculation frenzy, and it's clear that silver's underlying story has not fundamentally changed. Yes, the parabolic spike to over $110 per ounce was driven partly by speculation that needed to unwind, but the broader trend that took silver from the $30 range one year ago to current levels reflects real shifts in supply and demand that remain despite recent price corrections.

Global supply can't keep pace with demand. Industrial consumption keeps climbing. Investment interest remains elevated as uncertainty lingers across financial markets. The recent correction has simply brought prices back to levels that actually make sense given the underlying market conditions rather than pure momentum trading. And, buying after the chaos settles often beats chasing parabolic peaks.

Industrial demand keeps tightening an already-constrained market

Here's what separates silver from gold: Most of it gets consumed rather than stored, which makes it fundamentally different from its shinier cousin. While gold mostly sits in vaults and safety deposit boxes, silver goes into solar panels that generate electricity for decades. It becomes part of circuit boards in smartphones and data centers. Medical instruments rely on its antibacterial properties. And once it's embedded in these products, it's essentially gone from the market, as it's too expensive to recover and recycle in most cases.

That means every year, industries are drawing down the available silver supply while mining operations struggle to keep up. This isn't a temporary imbalance that resolves itself quickly, either. It's a structural shortage that's been building for years and shows no signs of easing, even as silver prices have surged.

Silver's relationship with gold points to more upside potential

There's a long-established pattern in precious metals markets: When gold gets expensive, investors start looking for cheaper alternatives, and silver becomes the natural choice. We saw this play out dramatically over the past year, and history suggests that this relationship can go much further during sustained bull markets.

In past cycles, silver has delivered more dramatic gains relative to gold, sometimes tripling or quadrupling while gold merely doubles. With gold now trading above $5,000 and central banks accumulating it at record levels, silver offers investors a way to participate in the precious metals rally without needing to pay exorbitant amounts. If this bull market has legs, silver's tendency to overreact on both the upside and downside could work in buyers' favor.

It offers precious metals exposure without the premium price tag

Not everyone has $5,000 lying around to buy a single ounce of gold, and silver's current sub-$100 price point makes precious metals investing accessible to a much wider range of people. You can start small with silver, build a position over time and adjust your holdings as prices move without feeling like every decision is make-or-break.

That flexibility matters, especially for investors just getting started with precious metal assets. And despite the lower price, silver still delivers many of the same benefits that draw people to gold in the first place — including protection against inflation, diversification from traditional stocks and bonds and a tangible asset that holds value when paper currencies struggle.

The bottom line

Silver's recent pullback doesn't erase what the past year revealed about the metal's role in today's market. It just changes the conversation. The speculative froth that pushed prices above $100 has cooled, but the forces that carried silver from $30 per ounce last year to today's levels are still in place. Tight supply, rising industrial demand and ongoing economic uncertainty haven't gone anywhere.

What has changed is the entry point. Instead of buying into peak momentum, investors are now looking at silver after a meaningful reset. Silver's price volatility is just part of the deal, though, and anyone buying at today's prices should be comfortable with sharp swings in both directions. But for investors who believe the precious metals cycle still has room to run — and who can stomach the ride — silver can still make sense right now as a smaller, deliberate slice of a diversified portfolio.