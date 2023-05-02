We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a cat owner, chances are you'd do everything you can to keep your furry companion happy and healthy. Whether that's spoiling them with toys or springing for fancier food, the cost is worth it if it means your cat will live a long, comfortable life.

But whatever your budget, there's one thing you shouldn't skimp on: their health.

Pet insurance can help you afford to give your cat the medical care they need and deserve. In exchange for paying a monthly premium, you can potentially be reimbursed for up to 90% of your pet's medical costs at any vet you like. Considering pet owners spend hundreds of dollars a year on routine care alone, that's an investment worth making.

Is pet insurance worth it for cats?

There are many reasons your feline friend needs pet insurance. Here are three big ones.

You won't have to delay or forgo treatment

Cats can be injured or fall ill at any time. Even the most basic type of pet insurance covers accidents, and the next level covers accidents and illness.

When your pet is sick or hurt, you shouldn't have to worry about whether you can afford treatment. Pet insurance allows you to seek medical attention immediately and without hesitation.

"Access to quality care is [a] significant advantage of pet insurance," says Dr. Sabrina Kong, DVM. "With coverage, pet owners are more likely to seek timely medical attention for their pets, knowing that their expenses will be partially or fully covered. A prompt response to potential health issues can lead to early detection and intervention, potentially preventing minor issues from developing into severe, life-threatening conditions."

Indoor cats still need pet insurance

Don't assume you can get away with not having pet insurance because you have an indoor cat.

They may not be exploring the world outside, but they can still get into plenty of things, from toxic houseplants to hair ties. Plus, indoor cats are more prone to weight gain and associated medical conditions, such as arthritis and diabetes.

Routine care can save on medical costs

Depending on the type of plan you choose, your pet insurance might cover routine preventative care such as annual checkups, vaccinations and teeth cleaning. This can save you money in the long run by helping you avoid future issues. Not to mention that wellness care can help your cat live a longer, happier life.

"Outside of medical emergencies, I find that pet parents with insurance stay more on top of wellness exams, which can help catch illnesses early and keep pets healthier as a result," says Dr. Georgina Ushi Phillips, DVM and veterinary writer for NotABully.org.

The bottom line

Whether your cat is young or old, it's wise to secure pet insurance coverage for them.

"Pet insurance is equally important for both canines and felines," says Ashley Rossman, DVM, co-owner of Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital. "Both species will have health issues as they age. Unforeseen health problems are inevitable, which can become very expensive to manage and/or treat."

Better yet? Pet insurance is often less expensive for cats. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, accident and illness pet insurance premiums average $583.91 per year for dogs but only $342.84 per year for cats. And there are lots of ways to save on pet insurance, allowing you to take better care of your cat for less.

